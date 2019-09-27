• Fulton County

Honoring veterans: 

Worthington Industries of Delta will honor veterans and first responders with a chicken barbecue lunch Wednesday from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. There will be live music and door prizes. Space is limited; for reservations, call Derrick Stiriz at 419-388-9225.

