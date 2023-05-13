CHARLOE — A Friday night fire here severely damaged this small Paulding County town's general store.
Five fire departments helped battle the blaze at the Charloe Store, located at 20144 Paulding County Road 138, just east of the Auglaize River.
Oakwood firefighters were in charge of the scene, and Fire Chief Jim Varner said the blaze was going pretty good when he arrived around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
He told The Crescent-News that "heavy smoke was coming out of the east end" of the building where a vent was located, "and within probably 30 seconds of me showing up, then there was fire that vented out through there. There was a lot of fire, flames were shooting up 10, 15 feet higher (than the peak of the roof). It was probably within three minutes after I got there that the roof caved in, so it had been burning for awhile, but it was up in the ceiling and nobody knew it, and there wasn't any smoke coming out that anybody seen."
Varner said the fire started in the store's attic and may have been electrical in nature.
The store was open at the time of the fire and the employees were in contact with the store's owner about a possible smoke smell, according to Varner. This became more urgent after a man pumping gas at the gas pumps "noticed there was smoke coming from the east end (of the store) out of a vent," and told them about it.
Fire damage was confined mostly to the building's east end.
"It was up in the attic area," Varner explained. "The roof collapsed on the east end. ... Some of the other rafters sustained some damage, but not real bad."
But he noted that "it's going to be a total loss."
Firefighters cleared the scene around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, and were called back about 6:30 a.m. to extinguish smoldering insulation.
Assistance to Oakwood firefighters was provided by those from Auglaize Township, Grover Hill, Paulding and Continental, according to Varner. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Oakwood EMS were on the scene as well.
No injuries were reported.
The store is owned by Riverbend Enteprises, LLC, of rural Oakwood.
A post on the store's Facebook page extended appreciation to customers for their support, and added that "we are currently closed due to a fire, but will rebuild and be back."
