Shoney’s and Friends of Feline partnered on Wednesday to host a cruise-in event at the Shoney’s location on South Jefferson Avenue in Defiance. The event featured more than 70 classic vehicles on display. Here, Gene Wolf (top left) of Ney, shows off his 1936 Ford, while Jeff Ankney (bottom left) of Ney, stands next to his 1956 Chevy. Above, Connie Dots (left) and Megan Fischer (center) of Friends of Felines and Bill Lorenz of Shoney’s let the Shoney’s bear get behind the wheel of the Friends of Felines Volkswagen Beetle.
