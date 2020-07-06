HAVILAND — Four persons were nabbed hear Saturday following a vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash in Paulding County.
The Ohio Highway Patrol's Van Wert post pursued a vehicle driven by Ricky Taylor, 22, Muncie, Ind., which allegedly failed to stop as instructed to do so for a speeding violation at 7:42 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 24 near Ohio 49 in Paulding County, according to Patrol Sgt. Matt Gardner. He said the vehicle exited U.S. 24 on U.S. 127, heading south.
The pursuit ended at Paulding County roads 107 and 60, one mile west of Wayne Trace High School (north of Haviland), according to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers. Gardner said the vehicle struck a tree and sustained heavy front-end damage.
While Highway Patrol officers apprehended the driver immediately, three other occupants of the vehicle fled, according to Gardner.
The Highway Patrol utilized a helicopter and at least one plane to conduct the search for the vehicle occupants following the crash.
A 17-year-old juvenile went into a cornfield and was apprehended shortly thereafter while two others — Demareyon Robinson, 18, Muncie, Ind. and a 16-year-old juvenile — were located along a creek around 1:08 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.
All were treated for minor injuries at Paulding County Hospital, according to Gardner.
Taylor was charged by the Highway Patrol with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, while Robinson was charged with obstructing official business, a first-degree misdemeanor. They were held in Paulding County Jail.
The juveniles were not initially charged and were released.
Gardner confirmed Saturday that some items were thrown out of the vehicle while it was on U.S. 24, but could not elaborate.
Paulding County sheriff's deputies, and at least one of the county's K9 units, were involved in the search.
The Defiance County Sheriff's Office also contributed a K9 unit and K9 handler to the scene while the Van Wert County Crisis Intervention Response Team assisted in the search as well.
Too, Gardner indicated that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources provided a K9 unit as well.
