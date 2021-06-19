The Chardon Polka Band will perform in the second of the 2021 Music in Your Parks concerts at Triangle Park at 7 p.m. June 24. The series is sponsored by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB).
According to the group’s bio: In 2003, 16-year old Jake Kouwe was told there was no place for an accordion in his high school’s marching band. In response, Jake recruited a group of five teenagers to form a genuine oompah style polka band. This group, known as The Chardon High Polka Band, included an accordion, tuba, clarinet, saxophone, electric guitar and trumpet. The group quickly found a following in the most unlikely of places, the local nursing homes.
Now, 17 years later, the band continues. And its audience and music have evolved.
The Chardon Polka Band plays traditional polkas reminiscent of Lawrence Welk as well as punk rock versions of the same songs.
The concert series is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. DCCC is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
All events are subject to current COVID guidelines. DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and if necessary, will update the public on upcoming events through its website www.defiancearts.org, Facebook.com/defiancearts, and its upcoming events newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter on the DCCC website.
