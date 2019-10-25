Defiance College has announced changes to rehearsals for the 2019 performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” a long-standing Defiance tradition. This year, rather than four Monday night rehearsals, Defiance College will host a three-day project over a single weekend that will retain the same number of rehearsal hours over a condensed period.
The schedule is as follows: Dec. 6, 7-9 p.m.; Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-noon, 1:15-3:15 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.; and Dec. 8, 4:15-5 p.m. rehearsal. The concert is set for Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.
There will be no Monday night rehearsals and singers are asked to attend all rehearsals.
This year, “Messiah” will be conducted by Camille Lively, assistant director of music programs and director of choral activities at Defiance College. The performance will feature both local Defiance soloists, as well as Defiance College students.
The public is invited to join in the performance, and singers of all ages and abilities are welcome. For new singers who would like to join the choir, or for those that would like to brush-up before rehearsals begin, there are practice track resources available, along with the list of movements.
Those interested in participating should contact Defiance College music programs at music@defiance.edu to sign up and for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.