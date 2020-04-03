Until further notice, Werlor Waste Control will be operating under the following guidelines:

• Employees will accept cart contents only. Drivers will only be authorized to pick up bagged trash on a very limited scope and those scopes will be outlined in each communities’ new guidelines.

• For customers who utilize only bagged trash, all trash must be bagged and tied closed and not to exceed 50 lbs. in weight. Nothing outside of a bag will be picked up.

• The co-mingled recycling center will be closed until further notice. Any recycling picked up will be hauled to the landfill. Residents using bins for recycling will be required to place those items in a 30-gallon or smaller bag, not to exceed 50 lbs. in weight and set it out for pickup on your scheduled day. These bags will not be recycled, they will go to the landfill until such time as Werlor can reopen its recycling center.

• No bulk items will be picked at this time. Drivers will resume bulk pickups for the areas for which they provide that service as soon as possible.

