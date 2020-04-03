Until further notice, Werlor Waste Control will be operating under the following guidelines:
• Employees will accept cart contents only. Drivers will only be authorized to pick up bagged trash on a very limited scope and those scopes will be outlined in each communities’ new guidelines.
• For customers who utilize only bagged trash, all trash must be bagged and tied closed and not to exceed 50 lbs. in weight. Nothing outside of a bag will be picked up.
• The co-mingled recycling center will be closed until further notice. Any recycling picked up will be hauled to the landfill. Residents using bins for recycling will be required to place those items in a 30-gallon or smaller bag, not to exceed 50 lbs. in weight and set it out for pickup on your scheduled day. These bags will not be recycled, they will go to the landfill until such time as Werlor can reopen its recycling center.
• No bulk items will be picked at this time. Drivers will resume bulk pickups for the areas for which they provide that service as soon as possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.