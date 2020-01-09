• Fulton County
Shane Chamberlain officially accepted the position of Wauseon city council president in a brief special meeting held Wednesday morning. Council members voted him in as president at Monday's organizational council meeting, however Chamberlain was not present at that time to formally accept the position.
