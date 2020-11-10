The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce (DACC) has announced that, as a member of the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program, it will be co-hosting an event as part of the #ShopDefi Holiday Passport Program. Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country.
This year the DACC, along with the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, is planning a proper Shop Small Event for shoppers. This event will make shopping local fun and rewarding. This event will run from Nov. 23-Dec. 12. During this time when you visit a participating business you will receive a #ShopDefi Holiday Passport. To receive one stamp per participating business you must make a $5 minimum purchase.
Once you have visited 12 of the 33 participating businesses you can turn your passport into the DACC located at 400 Clinton St., Defiance, or the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau located at 325 Clinton St., Defiance. Passports must be turned in before 4 p.m. Dec. 16. Three names will be drawn for fun local prizes on Dec. 17.
Merchants and consumers can learn more about Small Business Saturday, how to get involved, and a list of all of the participating businesses by visiting www.defiancechamber.com or www.visitdefianceohio.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.