Four area residents were honored for their leadership with “4 Under 40” awards, presented Thursday night during the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet.
The “4 Under 40” awards program recognizes four community leaders who live or work in the Defiance area, and have demonstrated outstanding leadership through business achievement or community service.
Honored this year were Jason Bernal, Dr. Karin Black, Kirstie Mack and Jonathan Wolfrum.
Bernal, owner of Blue Jay Financial and a registered investment advisor, also serves as a Boy Scout leader, as well as an usher and member of the baptism team at St. John Catholic Church. Locally, he is involved with Relay for Life, Christmas for Kids, the Holy Cross school council and the YES program.
He and his wife, Christina, have six children: Carter, Lucy, Jackson, Owen, Bernadette and Max.
Black is a family practice physician at Mercy Health Defiance. She earned her bachelor of science degrees in biology and chemistry from the University of Toledo, then her D.O. (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine) from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. In addition to treating patients at Mercy’s Defiance location, she sees patients in Napoleon once weekly.
Black also volunteers in Defiance Elementary School classrooms. She is a member of the American Osteopathic Association, and attends St. Paul Lutheran Church. She is a former Defiance High School varsity athlete and National Honor Society student.
She and her husband, Coit, have three children: Drew, 7; Aubrey, 4; and Will, 3 months.
Mack serves as executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors’ Bureau, playing a key role in organizing community events such as the Chocolate Walk, the Lilac Festival, the downtown farmers’ market, the Defiance fireworks display, Defiance RibFest, the Witches Brew, Small Business Weekend, Santa’s arrival and the local New Year’s Eve celebration.
In addition, she is a member of the perception and housing pillars of the Defiance Community Strategic Planning group, the first vice president of the Defiance Rotary Club and chairman of the Rotary Club’s World Community Workshop. She is a member of the Defiance College football’s Swarm and Shoot task force, and belongs to the Small Business Development Community Initiative.
Mack is a graduate of the Ohio Tourism Leadership Academy (OTLA) class of 2018, a current candidate for vice president of the Tinora High School Athletic Boosters, and a supporter of the Northwest State Community College Foundation.
She and her husband, Shaun, have been married for six years and have three children: Kyan, Mia and Sadie.
Wolfrum is vice president of trucking at Keller Logistics Group. He earned his bachelor’s degree in supply-chain management from Bowling Green State University, and became director of operations at Keller in 2014. Since then, the company has achieved 50% revenue growth. He was promoted to his current position at the company last year.
Under his direction, Keller was recognized as one of North America’s “20 Best Fleets to Drive For” in 2018 and 2019.
In addition, he played an instrumental role in starting student driving and scholarship programs, and was active in the Everheart-Keller merger. He served as a judge for the countywide Amazing Shake contest, has presented as a business leader during career days at local schools, and is active with Operation KAVIC (Keller Assists Veterans in Crisis) and the Northwest State Community College Education Program.
Wolfum also serves as a youth baseball and basketball coach, and is active in the Ayersville Athletic Boosters, as well as Xperience Church and the Defiance Dream Center. He has three children: Grady, 8; Grant, 6; and Gia, 4.
The “4 Under 40” awards program is co-sponsored by the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce and The Crescent-News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.