PAULDING — The “shop local” trend is catching on and sweeping across the globe, according to Paulding Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erica Noggle, who said this is no exception in Paulding County.
There is a sense of pride in the community when people choose to support their local businesses, she noted, while the Paulding and Antwerp chambers in Paulding County have partnered with The Small Business Team at AmEx and have been named as 2022 “neighborhood champions.
This partnership has allowed both chambers to gain access to #ShopSmall marketing materials which they have distributed to local businesses participating in the “Shop Local” events. Paulding Chamber will be hosting Shop the Village on “Shop Small Saturday” this Saturday where many of the businesses around the Village Square have opened their doors in invitation to other local vendors for the day.
Antwerp Chamber’s “Shop Small” event spanned the week leading up to Shop Small Saturday.
These events are both a true example of local businesses supporting each other and encouraging the community to do the same, according to Noggle. To learn more about these events follow each organization on Facebook.
“If you have a favorite business, shop, or restaurant, please make that extra effort to visit them frequently,” said Noggle. “It’s important that we all support our local businesses so that they not only survive, but thrive.”
The positive effects of shopping local reach far beyond what we can see as the money received by local businesses, for the most part, goes right back into the community, she added. Local business owners tend to employ local residents, purchase locally produced products and inventory, and give back directly to the community, according to Noggle.
“Shop Small Business Saturday is an instrumental day that really promotes our local businesses,” stated Sue Fowler, Antwerp Chamber event organizer.”Our small businesses are part of the backbone of our communities. The support that they provide through paying their taxes and their donations help our schools, our ball teams, our Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, and many families in the community.”
