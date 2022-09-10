The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet Thursday at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
The Good Citizen Award winner was Jeff Batt, owner of Batt & Stevens Body Shop in Jewell and a local humane society board member, who also was recognized by Mayor Mike McCann and his wife, Laurie, with a bourbon glasses set.
The Quality of Life Award winner was Peter Lundberg, former restaurant owner and city councilman.
“Wow, a few years ago I was honored with the Michael A. Schultz award, now this,” said Lundberg.
Speaking to his wife, Nancy, Lundberg added, “you have allowed me the honor to be a better person, and keep me on the right track, so thank you, I love you.”
Appearing to be a little overcome with emotion before he left the stage, Lundberg added: “And to all of you out there, this means so much. No one who gets these awards does it for an awards. We do it because we love to do it. We do it because we enjoy it. And, furthermore, it’s something special when you’re able to help others. Thank you again. I do appreciate it, and have a wonderful, wonderful life.”
The final award of the evening was the Michael A. Schultz Award, which is the highest honor the Chamber gives.
Doug and Jennifer Shindler received the award which was presented by Chamber President/CEO Sarah Tackett in the absence of Rachel, the daughter of the late Schultz for whom the award is named.
“Mike was a good friend of mine,” said Shindler. “I’m just overwhelmed to get this award. Thank you all, especially, my wife ... (of 44 years, the) love of my life. Defiance has been a great place for us. We appreciate everyone in this community because they’ve always supported us and we wouldn’t want to live any other place ... .”
Shindler ended by saying “thank you for this award, I’m not sure I deserve it, but thank you.”
Tackett handed out numerous awards to businesses based on how many years they’ve been in Defiance, with the Defiance Fire Department being honored with a special award for its 150th year of service.
The fire department was also recognized by McCann during the banquet for its recent heroic actions Tuesday morning at a dwelling fire on Holgate Avenue where several people and a pet dog were rescued during a triplex fire. City police, firefighters and, perhaps others assisted in removing residents from the burning residence.
The fire department also received a special document of merit from the Ohio Statehouse which was presented by 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance.
Also awarded was the 4 Under 40 Awards which went to Joseph Ewers, Steven Furnas, Nicole Wells and Ethan Stykemain.
All of them thanked their spouses for supporting them and allowing them to achieve great things in the community.
