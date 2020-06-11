Defiance Municipal Court has implemented a program to reconnect with certain persons wanted on bench warrants.
The “safe surrender program” went into effect Wednesday, according to Defiance Municipal Court Clerk Casey Linebrink.
It allows eligible persons — generally those who are wanted on non-violent misdemeanor offenses for failing to appear in court or paying fines and costs as promised — to contact authorities and let them know their whereabouts.
In exchange, the warrant for their arrest will be cancelled, according to Defiance Municipal Court Judge John Rohrs III.
The wanted defendant, however, must provide their information to the court by emailing to dmc@defiancemunicipal court, calling 419-782-5756 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday or mailing to Clerk of Court, 665 Perry St., Defiance 43512.
In addition to their current address, each defendant must provide an email address, phone number, last four digits of their Social Security number, date of birth and court case numbers.
Once the defendant makes contact, explained Rohrs, a court hearing will be scheduled within 48 hours.
If this involves unpaid fines and costs, the court will try to work out a new payment plan with the defendant, according to Rohrs.
With a probation matter, the judge will take into the circumstances to decide what to do next, such as re-establishing probationary terms.
And where a pending case is concerned, the defendant also could have a pretrial hearing with the prosecutor and, perhaps, work out a plea, Rohrs indicated.
Rohrs believes the program is a good alternative to taking care of active warrants — which Linebrink said may total “hundreds.”
“We’re hopeful,” said Rohrs. “From what I’ve heard from some of the other courts ... they’ve been happy with it.”
Asked what he might say to a defendant subject to this program, Rohrs said: “It’s win-win. It’s not one-sided. We’re not just trying to find you to punish you. That’s not it. You have unfinished business with this court and you want to get this done. We just want to make the contact and move forward. It’s not a trap, it’s not a snare. It’s really a benefit to you.”
According to Rohrs, this would allow defendants to stop looking over their shoulder and worrying about getting arrested on their way to work, for example. It also would be a way to keep people from being taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio if arrested on a warrant.
This program does not include those wanted for pending cases in municipal court which involve violent offenses, such as domestic violence or aggravated menacing, according to Rohrs.
And the aforementioned warrants do not include those concerning outstanding fines and costs that have been turned over to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for collection. This path was taken because previous efforts with collections agency have not proved successful, Rohrs indicated.
He isn’t sure how long the safety surrender program might continue, but he said at least until July 31. If successful, however, Rohrs may extend the program further.
