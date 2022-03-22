The main topic discussed at Monday nights Sherwood Village council meeting was the Cepheus solar project currently under discussion.
Representatives of Lightsourcebp — which is proposing the Cepheus solar project just outside the village — Shanelle Evens Montana, director of development, and Cliff Scher, senior director, who came to the meeting said they had came to the council meeting for community outreach.
They proposed starting a conversation about giving the community money with an upward limit of $200,000 for “good neighbor” spending. The proposed money would be dependent on the solar filed going in and would not be paid out until the project had moved to the construction phase, with the money going toward whatever the community said they needed help with.
One person in attendance voiced woman concerns saying, “this feels like your trying to buy your support” for the Cepheus solar project.
Concerns raised by some of those in attendance at the council meeting included the environmental impact the project would have on the area. Both sides of the issue made opposing claims on the possible benefit or negative impact on the environment that the Cepheus solar project would have.
Other concerns posited by residents were Sherwood’s ability to grow as a community — given the location of the proposed project near the village’s corporation limits — the possibility of solar fields becoming overgrown and looking unsightly, loosing farmground and cleanup after the solar field is no longer usable.
On the last item, Scher and Montana said the company had plans for recycling the panels and cleaning up the site when the time came. However, they could not give examples of past site cleanup due to the fact they haven’t had to do that yet.
Montana also made an argument for the solar project based on tax revenue that local political subdivisions will receive.
In general the sentiment at the meeting was not against solar power in general, however, this project is not desired by many of those who attended the meeting.
The Cepheus solar project is still awaiting approval by the Ohio Power Siting Board.
In other business:
• council approved an ordinance to move $750,000 in funds from the CDBG grant to the North Harrison street repair fund.
• council passed a resolution moving $4,445.70 to the parks and recreation fund.
• the zoning inspector gave his report on on junk cars within the village limits. The village is working on clearing out those not running and/or vehicles without license plates.
• discussed a land purchase on East Pearl Street, which expands the size of a lot already owned by the village for parking and lift station.
• salt and snowplow are put away for the season.
• ballfields fields are being made ready for the upcoming season, fences on field three and old bleachers on field one are being removed to make more room for those who bring their own chairs.
• water and sewage last month sent out 15 shut-off notices with one shut off which was later paid.
• a reminder that utility bills can be paid Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• new water tower groundbreaking is in mid-April with construction starts in September. Old water tower will be torn down in 2023 after finishing the the construction of the new one.
• Little Reservation Station Park will be shut down while water tower construction is taking place.
