SHERWOOD — Parents of students of Central Local Schools are asked to contact Mr. Heighland at buschanges@centrallocal.org or at 419-658-8965, if transportation needs for your student/students has changed from last year; if you have chosen remote learning; and/or if transportation is no longer needed. For Four County and IEC students, you will need to find transportation to Fairview High School in the morning through Sept. 1. The bus will leave at 8 a.m. and return at 3:30 p.m. Transportation from home and Four County will begin when Central Local Schools start on Sept 2.
