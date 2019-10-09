SHERWOOD — Central Local students/staff will be among more than 1.5 million people participating in the 2019 Great Lakes Apple Crunch this week.
From 8:15-8:30 a.m. Friday, the junior high school will participate, with high school getting into the act from 9-9:10 a.m. Elementary students will participate throughout the day.
Students throughout the district will be making caramel apples and applesauce, as well as incorporating apples into their writing assignments.
They will be celebrating National Farm to School Month by crunching into locally and regionally grown apples. Last October, 1,564,367 students, teachers and good food supporters across the region crunched during the event. This year’s goal is 1.6 million crunchers.
The event is open to any site including K-12 schools, early care settings, hospitals, colleges/universities, business campuses, state agencies and other organizations across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.