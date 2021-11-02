• Defiance County
Open house:
School officials from Central Local Schools will host an open house for parents and interested community members at Fairview High School/Middle School Nov. 11 from 4-6 p.m., and Nov. 13 from 9-11 a.m. The purpose of the open house is to give tours of the recently updated, remodeled interior projects completed this summer. No appointment is necessary. Attendees are asked to gather near the high school office on either day at the appropriate time.
For more information, contact Superintendent Steve Arnold at 419-658-2808.
