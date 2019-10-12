SHERWOOD — On Friday morning, it was “bon appletit” for students, faculty and staff at Central Local Schools.
Fairview was just one of many places in a six-county area taking part in the Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch, which celebrates National Farm to School Month.
On Oct. 10, other business campuses, care centers, colleges and universities, hospitals, state agencies and other organizations joined K-12 schools across Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin in celebrating National Farm to School Month by biting into locally and regionally grown apples.
Some Fairview students and teachers didn’t stop there. One class had planned to make caramel apples later in the day, while another class was creating and canning its own applesauce.
Those behind the Apple Crunch were aiming for a collective crunch at noon, but anyone is welcome to crunch any day or time in October that works for them.
In 2018, 1,564,3467 students, children, teachers and food supporters took part in the Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch; this year, the goal has been raised to 1.6 million crunches. A Facebook page dedicated to the crunch features updates and additional news.
