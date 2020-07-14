• Defiance County
Survey available:
Parents of Central Local Schools (Fairview) students are asked to complete the School Reopening Survey for Parents to provide school officials with input. The survey is available through Final Forms and will be live through 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with questions about the content is asked to contact superintendent Steve Arnold at 419-658-2808. Anyone that has technical difficulties completing the survey is asked to read the Final Forms post on the front page of the school website, centrallocal.org. Under the header Latest News, information is there how to contact the district for support. More information about how school will look this fall will be released to the public shortly.
