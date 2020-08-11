SHERWOOD — Central Local superintendent Steve Arnold discussed the district’s remote learning plan during a regular, in-person meeting of the board Monday evening.
In addition, the board discussed the district restart plan, as well as changes to the school calendar (see related story, Page A3).
Arnold shared the plan features professional development for teachers to become familiar with remote learning, and that families who decide to have their student/students start the year remotely, they will be taught by Fairview teachers who will live-stream lessons from their classrooms.
“We wish to thank our teachers for all their assistance in developing this plan and for thinking and acting outside the box,” said Arnold. “We are grateful that Fairview students will be provided an education based on Ohio’s state standards and taught and facilitated by our own Fairview teaching staff.
“We will spend hours preparing our teachers for remote learning,” added Arnold.
Families have until Friday to decide if their student/students will take part in remote learning. For families who do chose the remote learning option, their student/students will do so for the first nine weeks, but they can come back to school the second nine weeks if they so choose.
A memorandum of understand with the Teachers’ Association of Central Local Schools (TACLS) was approved in regard to the remote learning plan. Included is the district providing staff members with face shields and face masks as needed. Masks will be on hand for students who need them from time-to-time.
The following is the remote learning plan approved by the board Monday evening:
Remote Learning Overview
Teachers and administrators of the Central Local School District are working to provide a remote learning plan that will allow students to interact with their teachers on a consistent basis. Through this plan, students will participate at home with their teachers and classmates who are physically in school.
Remote Learning Guidelines
1. Students will receive instruction from Fairview teachers.
2. Remote learning may include live streaming, recorded lessons, and/or other resources.
3. A recorded option and/or an independent study will be available for those who cannot live stream.
4. Google Classroom will be the communication tool for posting information, assignments, links to instructional resources, lessons, and assessments. This platform will be used to submit work unless an alternate submission is required.
5. Parents are encouraged to monitor Google Classroom and the Powerschool Parent Portal, which will provide updates and notifications of their child’s progress.
6. Teachers will be available during regular school hours for individualized instruction, to answer questions, and address necessary modifications for learning needs.
7. ETR, IEP, WAP, WEP and RTI meetings will take place remotely. Parent-teacher conferences are still under discussion.
8. Kindergarten students also will have the option to utilize remote learning, but it is not recommended. Therefore, kindergarten, young 5s and preschool remote learners will be provided with paper/pencil packets for their developmental needs.
9. Students using a school device must participate in the Chromebook protection plan.
10. These guidelines are not all-inclusive and subject to change.
Remote Learning Expectations
1. Students participating in remote learning will follow their normal schedule. To participate in class, they will either join the live stream of class as it is happening or view recorded videos. With each option, students are to complete assignments for each course on their schedule. This includes core subjects and elective/related arts courses. Instructions for logging on to watch class and/or recorded videos will be provided for parents and students.
2. Students participating in remote learning will need a quiet work space. Headphones or earbuds will be helpful but are not required. Textbooks and course materials will be made available for pick up. Other classroom materials will be necessary, so students can be prepared for each class. Parents will be expected to pick up and drop off classwork/materials as needed to meet due dates.
3. Students should keep the following expectations in mind:
• Background music, conversation, and household activity may be observed and heard in the onsite classroom.
• Students need to be dressed appropriately and show respect for themselves and others.
• Students must follow the acceptable use policies.
• Students are prohibited from distributing live streamed video, class recordings, or other class content.
4. Weekly communication from students/parents to teachers is expected; i.e., completion of assignments, asking questions, emailing concerns, and responding to teachers. This includes reporting any technical difficulties. Questions will be addressed in a timely manner.
5. Due dates for assignments will be posted. Successful remote learning requires daily online/remote learning activity and submission of assignments in a timely fashion so teachers are able to monitor progress. Note due dates in Google Classroom.
6. The same grading system will be utilized for remote learners and onsite learners. Grades reflect the mastery of standards. Therefore, students are expected to complete their own work.
7. Student attendance will be based on participation in class activities, completion of assignments, communication with teachers, and other required activities.
8. Remote learners may participate in extra-curricular and co-curricular activities with the following understanding:
• Participation in school sponsored extra-curricular activities is a privilege for all students. Remote learners are expected to be in attendance based upon the guidelines listed above.
• Remote learners may come to the building(s) for up to two hands-on, co-curricular classes. Students wishing to participate in three or more hands-on, co-curricular classes are expected to be present for in-person learning.
9. Students are expected to follow policies outlined in the student handbook.
10. These guidelines are not all-inclusive and are subject to change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.