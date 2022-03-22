SHERWOOD — The Central Local Board of Education is preparing for an upcoming renewal levy that supports the current level of services offered at the school district.
Superintendent Steve Arnold reported on the levy — to be on the ballot on May 3 — during its recently monthly meeting.
“This levy, which was first passed in 1977, generates about $615,000 annually for the district to maintain its current day-to-day operations,” he commented.
Arnold broke down the general terms of the levy.
“The board of education uses this money to pay its employees, keep the buses fueled and running, provide co-curricular and extracurricular programs, pay the utility bills, purchase special education services from the Northwest Ohio Educational Services Center and obtain classroom supplies.”
According to Arnold, the district does not expect to collect any monies from the proposed solar field near Mark Center until at the earliest 2024, so passage of this levy remains important to maintain the current level of operations in the district.
In other news, the board:
• voted to adjust the May board meeting to May 16.
• approved employment of Becca Harvey, intervention specialist.
• approved substitute teachers: Lydon Spiess, certified substitute, effective March 2; Lisa Karlstadt, non-degree licensure, effective March 1; Mark Trinko, non-degree licensure, effective March 8.
• approved renewal agreement with Navigate for school safety software services, effective April 1.
• authorized the purchase of two 87-passenger bus chassis and bodies from bids received through the Ohio Schools Council on Nov. 1, 2021.
• approved a contract with Sines Excavating for additional parking behind the bus garage; to cut and stone a walk path to the softball field; and grade, seed and fertilize the area behind the field. The cost is $48,387.
• accepted donations: $585 for the Elementary Principal Fund from Fairview Elementary Boosters; and $1,000 for the FCCLA Fund from Ohio Facts Grant.
• heard about the Fairview Elementary Arts Festival from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on April 7.
• entered executive session to discuss a land sale to LifeWise.
• held an executive session without Treasure Kerry Samples and Superintendent Steve Arnold in order to discuss their evaluations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.