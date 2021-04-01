• Defiance County
Make-up day:
Steve Arnold, superintendent of Central Local Schools, has announced that Fairview students will have a make-up day Monday, using the hybrid/remote plan similar to what was used Feb 26 and March 19. Students will be asked to complete either recorded lessons, or to complete packets of information provided ahead of time by their teachers. Due dates for lessons and packets will be provided by the teachers. For Fairview students who attend Four County Career Center, your bus will leave Fairview at its usual time of 8 a.m., Monday, however, those students will need to find their own transportation to school in the morning.
