SHERWOOD — Central Local Schools (Fairview) will be on a scheduled two-hour delay Thursday to prepare for a county-wide staff vaccination day on Friday.
On Friday, Fairview will have no staff members or students report to school as staff members will participate in a Defiance County-wide COVID-19 vaccination effort.
Students will be asked to complete either recorded lessons or packets of information provided ahead of time by their teachers. Due dates for lessons and packets will be provided by their teachers.
For Four County and IEC students, buses will leave Fairview at 8 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, however, students will need to find their own transportation to the school in the morning on both days.
