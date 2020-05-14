• Defiance County

Graduation update:

Fairview High School principal Tim Breyman has announced an update to the graduation ceremony for the class of 2020. Previously, only two parents were allowed to participate in the drive-thru ceremony, but now an additional two family members (in the same vehicle) can accompany the graduate. The ceremony, however, still remains closed to the public to adhere to the state's mass gathering safety protocol. The district continues to stress the one-vehicle limit per graduate.

