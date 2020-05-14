• Defiance County
Graduation update:
Fairview High School principal Tim Breyman has announced an update to the graduation ceremony for the class of 2020. Previously, only two parents were allowed to participate in the drive-thru ceremony, but now an additional two family members (in the same vehicle) can accompany the graduate. The ceremony, however, still remains closed to the public to adhere to the state's mass gathering safety protocol. The district continues to stress the one-vehicle limit per graduate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.