• Defiance County

Virtual meeting:

The regular April board meeting of the Central Local Board of Education will be held as a virtual meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be live streamed through Youtube Live. To access the live stream, go to centrallocal.org/stream, either by typing the address in your browser or through the school's website. The link will become active at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

