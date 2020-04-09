• Defiance County
Virtual meeting:
The regular April board meeting of the Central Local Board of Education will be held as a virtual meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be live streamed through Youtube Live. To access the live stream, go to centrallocal.org/stream, either by typing the address in your browser or through the school's website. The link will become active at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
