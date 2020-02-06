• Defiance County

Meeting rescheduled:

The regular Central Local Board of Education meeting scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 11 has been moved to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 12. The meeting will start in the elementary conference room before recessing for a board tour of the facilities and lunch with the high School student council. The regular board meeting will reconvene at approximately 1:45 p.m.

