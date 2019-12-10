SHERWOOD — In the wake of the Central Local School District’s passage of November’s permanent improvement levy, the school board designated Superintendent Steve Arnold and Treasurer Kerry Samples as its authorized representatives to conduct levy-related business during Monday’s board meeting.
Arnold and Samples will be able to take board-required actions including criteria for and selection of architects, approval of subcontractors to perform the work and of individual change orders for the work up to $50,000.
The two assured board members that their input will be welcomed throughout the school building’s upgrades.
Arnold said first priority would be given to fixing the roof and upgrading textbooks and buses. Two to three new school buses are scheduled to be purchased over the next six years.
The board also bade farewell to member Jennifer Johns, who attended her last regular meeting Monday. Johns is leaving the board after one term to focus on her own business. Johns received a plaque thanking her for the last four years at the conclusion of the meeting.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the immediate resignation of Spencer Hastedt as freshman boys basketball coach; Hastedt has received a new job.
• approved John Echelbarger to provide social media services for the remainder of the current school year.
• acknowledged Dylan Huard as middle school spelling bee winner, with Landon Clemens as runner-up. Both will take part in the county bee Jan. 21 in Ayersville.
• appointed board president Scott Schindler as president pro tem of the Jan. 14 board meeting prior to election of officers.
• heard a spring weight room assistant is needed.
• heard career week is coming beginning Thursday and continuing through Dec. 19. Middle school students will have the opportunities to discover career interests and pathways to reach their goals. There will be a panel discussion featuring Fairview alumni and a life skills panel scheduled for Dec. 16.
• learned bullet-resistant window film and bus upgrades are scheduled to be installed by the end of January but are likely to be done over Christmas break.
• heard Christmas break will begin with a one hour early dismissal on Dec. 20. Classes will resume Jan. 2.
• noted Arnold is looking for input about the proposed 2020-2021 school calendar.
• heard about the Write to Learn summary writing program, which middle schoolers will shortly become involved with. The students will practice writing skills, learn how to write summaries and receive feedback in such areas as paraphrasing and details.
• heard the high school band and chorus concert will be at 7 p.m. Thursday.
• noted reports for at-risk students have been sent out this week.
• heard the cafeteria, which has lost money for years, made another profit last month, largely due to a substantial increase in the number of breakfasts served.
• learned fifth-grade grandparents day went well.
• heard Monday is a wrapping night for anyone wanting to wrap Fairview Pride shirts as gifts to students.
