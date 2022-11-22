PAULDING — A couple committee meetings were highlights at Monday night’s council meeting in this village.
Council member Barb Rife reported that the building and grounds committee had met on Nov. 9. With Scott Strahley, engineer, and members of the cemetery board in attendance the committee talked about drainage for the cemetery.
“Scott Strahley talked about a French drain system that he thinks would work for drainage in the cemetery,” Rife reported. “It’s basically a system of pipes with holes in them and covered with gravel that will drain into the creek.”
Dave Burtch, council member, asked for clarification that the drains would run between the graves to get the water off them. Rife said that was the case. She also said that questions of finance were brought up and the Village Finance Director Cheryl Halter said that monies would be available.
Rife said that the information she brought to the council was mostly informational as there was nothing to purchase yet. She said that Strahley would work on getting estimates for supplies with a projected start on the project in spring of 2023. In the meantime the engineer will work on surveying the area.
In the ordinance committee meeting, Council Member Lois Beamer said that a new TIF agreement, the village truck route and solar panels were the topics of discussion.
“Tim Copsey was there to talk about the TIF agreement,” Beamer said. “Infrastructure certification is needed and council needs to write a resolution before moving forward. Also economic development needs to have a written plan in place for water, sewer and streets.”
Beamer also said that the committee pointed out that Village Solicitor Harvey Hyman can write the resolution and that school board approval is also necessary. She indicated that the plan cannot be for a period longer than 10 years.
The committee also discussed solar panels in the village.
In recent weeks the topic has raised some questions with the village council about whether special zoning measures had to be in place and whether panels were allowed within village limits. Discussion of these topics were at the forefront of conversation.
It was determined that zoning codes need to be determined for solar panels.
Finally there was some discussion on the truck route in the village — also a topic of recent conversation in the village council. Beamer did not have much to say on this topic.
Village Administrator Jason Vance reported that leaf bag pickup was coming to a close.
“We will continue leaf pickup this week,” said Vance. “We will also pick up on Monday and Dec. 1. That will be the last day.”
Asked for clarification of this week, whether there would be pickup on Thanksgiving Day, Vance said that Wednesday, not Thursday, this week would be pickup.
In other news, council:
• was updated by Mayor Greg White that interviews for EMS coordinator would be held next week.
• set two consecutive meetings for Nov. 29 beginning at 4:30 p.m.: utility committee to discuss village projects that Vance has planned and the recreation committee to discuss maintenance and mowing bids.
• entered executive session for personnel matters.
