Cellist Philip Bergman will be the opening performer for the 2019-20 Moats Enterprises Sunday at the Stroede classical concert series. The performance will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 209 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
With family ties to northwest Ohio, Bergman is a familiar name. Born and raised in Iowa, Bergman began studying cello at age 5. He graduated with highest honors in 2012 from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied with Brandon Vamos of the Pacific Sting Quartet. He also attended the University of Wisconsin as a Paul Collins Distinguished Fellow and completed his master’s degree in 2014.
From 2014-17, Bergman was a core member of Vorpieler for the Hyogo Performing Arts Center Orchestra where he worked with a number of conductors including Sir Neville Marriner.
In 2018, with support from the Negaunee Music Institute, he created and organized Chicago Speaks, Chicago Listens, an event that paired remarks from Chicago’s community leaders with music performed by musicians of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago.
Bergman has served as a faculty member at the Des Moines Symphony Academy and various music festivals. He is an avid chamber musician and has collaborated on performances with Yo-Yo Ma and others. He is currently a cellist and Civic Fellow with the Civic Orchestra of Chicago.
The concert is sponsored by Moats Enterprises, the family of Keith and Mary Tustison and Lynn and Kathy Bergman. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door.
For further information, visit the Stroede Center for the Arts website, www.defiancearts.org or call 419-784-3401.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.