• Henry County
Animation celebration:
Pop culture historian Marty Gitlin will bring his book about a celebration of animation to the Holgate Community Library from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 23. Attendees will be captivated by the antics of figures such as Bugs Bunny, SpongeBob Squarepants, The Powerpuff Girls and Bullwinkle J. Moose.
The Holgate Community Library is located at 204 Railway Ave., Holgate.
