Kellye and friends
Photo courtesy of Kristie Stollsteimer

Staff and students of the Defiance Area YMCA gymnastics program recently honored gymnastics director Kellye Kroeckel for her 30 years of service to the YMCA gymnastics program in Defiance. Here Kroeckel (center) is shown with a custom made t-shirt commemorating the milestone. She is surrounded by several students and assistants in the gymnastics program.

