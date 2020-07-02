ARCHBOLD — On July 11, Sauder Village will hold its Summer on the Farm celebration. Enjoy stories, demonstrations, and fun activities as you visit historic homes, barns, gardens, and craft shops at Ohio’s largest living history destination.
“While this event will be a bit different this year without the fiddle contest and some traditional hands-on activities, families can still enjoy a fun day on the farm at Sauder Village,” shared Kim Krieger, media relations. “From goat milking and meeting baby animals to marshmallow shooting and watching science experiments — Summer on the Farm promises to be a great day to create special memories.”
In the barnyard areas, guests can meet baby animals and watch a goat-miking demonstration. Guests can make marshmallow shooters and aim at targets at the 1920s livery and use a “bug finder guide” as they explore the grounds at Sauder Village.
New this year, guests can visit the 1920s Main Street. This one-of-a-kind project replicates a portion of a 1920s Main Street typical to northwest Ohio. Guests can explore buildings on the east side of Main Street including the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Ohio Farm Bureau Office and the livery.
Families can explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers, and continue to the pioneer settlement area to experience life in Ohio from 1834-1908 at the log school, church, barn, homes and gardens.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold. The historic village is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season. Admission is $20 for adults, $14 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.
