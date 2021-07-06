ARCHBOLD — Summer is the perfect time to enjoy adventures on the farm with your family. On Saturday, plan a fun day at Sauder Village playing old-fashioned games, watching unique demonstrations, trying hands-on activities and making memories.
The historic farmers will be “horsing around” at the barnyard area and sharing information about feeding, grooming and harnessing horses. Children of all ages are invited to join in some kid-friendly horse races with a prize for every “horse” that crosses the finish line.
Weather permitting, guests can also watch as buckwheat is planted with a horse-driven grain drill. There will be a goat milking demonstration at 12:30 p.m. and other farm animals to meet at the Grime and Stuckey barns.
Throughout the day, families can play historic games including hoop rolling, the Game of Graces, and croquet, a favorite game of the 1920s. At the nature center guests can discover the many uses of flowers and make a tussie-mussie to take home. There will be clothes washing and cooking activities in the historic homes, and an opportunity to grind corn at Natives and Newcomers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.