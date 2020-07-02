It is officially summer and this week families will be enjoying food, fun and fireworks. Unfortunately, this time of the year also means an increase in emergency room visits due to burns and other firework related injuries. In 2019, an estimated 9,100 firework-related injuries that were seen in the emergency department across the U.S.
Diane Simon, trauma coordinator at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, a level III trauma center, has seen a fair share of patients come into the emergency room due to fireworks-related injuries.
“You should always read the instructions carefully, and also check with your local fire department for an environmental hazard assessment before deploying any fireworks,” Simon said. “It is also important to remember that you should not drink alcohol or take mind/mood altering drugs while using fireworks. This can impair your judgment, which most often leads to injuries.”
Knowing the following tips can help prevent injuries and make for a fun and safe holiday weekend:
• Make sure the fireworks are legal in your area before buying.
• Young children should not use fireworks. During the holiday, more than half of emergency room visits of patients under 5 years old were due to sparklers. These fireworks burn at incredibly high temperatures, about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. If sparklers are given to children, there should be direct monitoring and visualization of the child at all times by an adult.
• A responsible adult should supervise the use of fireworks. It should go without saying that you should never aim or throw a firework at another person or an animal. When lighting a firework, never place any part of your body over it. Once the firework has been lit, move a safe distance away immediately.
• Keeping a bucket of water, or a hose on hand is always a great idea. Allow the used fireworks to become totally submerged and wet, and then they can be disposed of.
“Ever have a firework that you are excited about and then it turns out to be a dud?” said Simon. “That is not to say that it was not what you were hoping for, but that it simply won’t light. While you might have the urge to run up and attempt to re-ignite it — don’t. There may be a delay and this could cause serious injury or death if attempting to relight. The best solution for these fireworks is to soak it with a hose and throw it out.”
For more information about ProMedica, visit promedica.org.
With Independence Day on Saturday, the Napoleon fire and police departments also are urging residents to practice safety when considering the use of fireworks in their celebrations.
Ohio law prohibits fireworks except for novelty and trick fireworks, such as party poppers and glow worms. Prohibited are bottle rockets, M-80s and sky lanterns.
Sky lanterns have become increasing popular as a way to celebrate. But they pose a serious fire safety hazard and their use is prohibited by the city of Napoleon, National Fire Protection Association and the state of Ohio.
A flaming lantern can drop onto a rooftop, field, tree or power lines before the flame is fully extinguished. A destructive fire can result from the flaming lantern. Civil or criminal penalties can be incurred.
Even though fireworks are sold in Ohio, residents are not permitted to use them.
