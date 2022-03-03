COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is celebrating Statehood Day with a series of educational videos that show the state symbols found in nature.
“Symbols have been used to represent Ohio since the early 19th century,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Beyond the state seal or Ohio’s flag, many of our symbols have strong ties to the most unique aspects of our state’s natural history.”
Statehood Day marks the first time the Ohio General Assembly met in Chillicothe, then the state capital. Ohio became the 17th state of the Union less than two weeks earlier, on Feb. 19, 1803.
“Ohio’s state symbols represent so much about our state’s natural heritage,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We’re excited to be able to bring that history to life through the knowledge of ODNR experts.”
ODNR experts have gathered facts about 12 state symbols that are tied to Ohio’s great outdoors:
• The State Bird: cardinal
• The State Insect: ladybug
• The State Tree: buckeye tree
• The State Gemstone: Ohio flint
• The State Invertebrate Fossil: Isotelus
• The State Wildflower: white trillium
• The State Mammal: white-tailed deer
• The State Native Fruit: pawpaw
• The State Amphibian: spotted salamander
• The State Frog: bullfrog
• The State Fossil Fish: Dunkleosteus terrella
• The State Reptile: black racer snake
The videos feature interesting facts about the plants, animals, and fossils that represent our state.
You can find the State Symbol video series at: ohiodnr.gov/discover-and-learn/safety-conservation/about-ODNR/state-symbols/state-symbols.
There is also a downloadable coloring book featuring all 12 of these nature-based symbols at: ohiodnr.gov/static/documents/department/Ohio-StateSymbols-Coloring.pdf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.