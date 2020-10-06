ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will host its annual Fall on the Farm celebration on Saturday. Visitors can enjoy stories, demonstrations, and fun activities as they visit historic homes, barns, gardens, and craft shops at Ohio’s largest living history destination.
In the barnyard areas, families will have the chance to meet many farm animals and watch a goat milking demonstration. Children can hop on a pedal tractor to maneuver through a maze, watch a color separation activity at the Nature Center, and decorate a pumpkin to take home. In the historic homes, guests can learn more about cooking of days gone by, while watching noodle making and pumpkin pie baking demonstrations.
Stop by the Grime Homestead to see the potatoes from the field to the table. Learn about the equipment used to harvest and sort potatoes in the Grime Barn and then step into the Grime home to see some potato recipes and cooking gadgets. To celebrate the bounty of the fall season, a short harvest home service will be held in the village church.
In addition to the Fall on the Farm activities, guests will want to plan time to experience the past while visiting places like Erie’s Farm Shop, the Grist Mill, print shop, schools, jail, general store, and many craft shops. The Grime Home and barns are a good place to experience life in the 1920s in rural Ohio.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 and open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The village is closed on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays this season.
Admission is $20 for adults, $14 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.
