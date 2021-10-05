ARCHBOLD — From churning butter, playing old-fashioned games and pumpkin decorating to creating leaf animal art and helping with fall planting, fall on the farm promises to be a wonderful day for families to create special memories at Sauder Village.
On Oct. 9, a full day of engaging activities will allow guests of all ages to have a blast in the past. Reduced admission rates will be given to Boy and Girl Scouts visiting Sauder Village for this annual event.
“Fall on the farm is a fun day for parents, grandparents and children to create special memories together while experiencing life in rural northwest Ohio many years ago,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations manager. “As families get involved with traditional fall activities they will gain a better understanding of how our ancestors lived while having a lot of fun at the same time.”
Throughout the day, guests will be encouraged to try many traditional, hands-on activities. Children will have an opportunity to help cultivate and plant fields with ground cover, churn butter and make an owl craft.
There will be activities at the nature center and guests can try target practicing with bean launchers at the log school. Other fun activities include pumpkin decorating and playing games of old and new on the village green. There will also be historical food preservation demonstrations and stories shared along the historic timeline.
“Before the age of commercial canning, freezing, refrigeration and freeze-drying foods, food preservation was an essential activity for our pioneer ancestors,” Krieger added. “During fall on the farm guest can explore the many different ways our ancestors sustained themselves through the seasonal cycles.”
Sauder Village is also celebrating the accomplishments of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and also American Heritage Girls and Boys. All Scout members and leaders, in uniform, will receive a reduced admission of $8 per Scout and $12 per chaperone (parent). One scout leader per group will receive free admission.
