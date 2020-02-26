Four area fire departments were called to a residential fire in Cecil Tuesday afternoon. According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Crane Township-Cecil Fire Department was called to 17103 Paulding County Road 105. Providing mutual aid were Antwerp and Sherwood fire departments and Paulding Fire/EMS. Also assisting at the scene were Paulding County EMA, Van Wert CERT and the sheriff’s office. The home sustained extensive damage. The residents were able to exit the home and no injuries were reported. According to the Paulding County auditor’s website, the property is owned by Anthony Finfrock. The home was occupied by a renter. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Cecil house fire
Jenny Derringer
