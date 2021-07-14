CECIL — A fire Tuesday afternoon requiring the attention of several area departments from two different counties caused significant damage to a large home just north of here.
Firefighters were called to 10884 Crane Township Road 192 near the intersection of Road 99 — about 1 1/2 miles northwest of Cecil — around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
In all, five departments responded to the scene, including Crane Township-Cecil, Antwerp and Paulding from Paulding County, and Sherwood, Hicksville and Delaware Township from Defiance County.
By 4:15 p.m. Monday, firefighters appeared to have the fire under control, although significant damage was apparent to the residence.
Front windows on the home — which has four two-story pillars and sits in a wooded area facing Road 192 — were broken out and smoke wafted from the structure. But the home was still standing with little apparent exterior wall damage in the front.
Firefighters were still applying water at the time and at one point doused flames that burst from the roof area facing Road 192.
Some equipment blocked Road 192 as firefighters performed their duties. Other equipment was positioned down a driveway to provide access to the home.
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.
No injuries are believed to have occurred.
According to the Paulding County Auditor's website, the home is owned by Richard and Michelle Froelich.
