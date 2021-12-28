Coronavirus cases had been rising recently in area counties, with information available through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showing discernible rises and falls in cases since late summer/early fall.
But new cases during the last seven-day period that ended Wednesday showed total cases had dropped in area county from the previous week, according to CDC data.
The following is a cursory look at the situation in area counties as well as the most recent vaccination rates:
Defiance County
Cases here in the Dec. 16-22 period totaled 156, with a case rate of 409.59 per 100,000 population or .0041%.
This was down by 12.4% over the previous seven-day period ending Dec. 15.
Fifteen new hospital admissions were reported from Dec. 15-21.
The “fully vaccinated” rate among Defiance County’s population (38,286) was 46.7% in mid-December.
Fulton County
WAUSEON — Cases here in the Dec. 16-Dec. 22 time frame totaled 179, with a case rate of 424.92 per 100,000 people or .0042%.
This had decreased by 12.7% over the previous seven-day period ending Dec. 15.
Four new hospital admissions were reported from Dec. 15-21.
The “fully vaccinated” rate among Fulton County’s population (42,713) was 50.2% in mid-December.
Henry County
NAPOLEON — Cases here in the Dec. 16-22 period totaled 101, with a case rate of 373.99 per 100,000 population or .0037%.
This was down by 21.1% over the previous seven-day period ending Dec. 15.
Two new hospital admissions were reported from Dec. 15-21.
The “fully vaccinated” rate among Henry County’s population (27,662) was 51.3% in mid-December.
Paulding County
PAULDING — Cases here in the Dec. 16-Dec. 22 time frame totaled 84, with a case rate of 449.87 per 100,000 people or .0045%.
This was down by 28.8% over the previous seven-day period ending Dec. 15.
Three new hospital admissions were reported from Dec. 15-21.
The “fully vaccinated” rate among Paulding County’s population (18,806) was 40.3% in mid-December.
Putnam County
OTTAWA — Cases here in the Dec. 16-Dec. 22 period totaled 89, with a case rate of 262.84 per 100,000 population or .0026%.
This was down by 23.9% over the previous seven-day period ending Dec. 15.
No new hospital admissions were reported from Dec. 15-21.
The “fully vaccinated” rate among Putnam County’s population (34,451) was 46% in mid-December.
Williams County
BRYAN — Cases here in the Dec. 16-Dec. 22 period totaled 145, with a case rate of 395.18 per 100,000 people or .0039%.
This was down by 12.4% over the previous seven-day period ending Dec. 15.
Four new hospital admissions were reported from Dec. 15-21.
The “fully vaccinated” rate among Williams County’s population (37,102) was 42.4% in mid-December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.