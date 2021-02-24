A state grant program popular with local governments that had been scheduled for a major change will continue as is — for at least two more annual funding cycles.
The state's community development block grant (CDBG) "allocation" to counties and municipalities has provided $150,000 — which also covers grant administration costs — every two years. Counties could fund up to four projects, while municipalities like Defiance often chose one.
The state had proposed replacing the allocation with a more competitive program that required more action from local officials and provided additional application opportunities.
While the allocation program had been funded with $11.3 million in the past, this amount would have been shifted to other CDBG grants under the proposed change. And a new "community development" allocation would have provided $2.5 million in funding statewide, as well as a one-time $15,000 grant that would have been earmarked for planning purposes.
Local governments would have been be able to apply for this money in June and December.
Maumee Valley Planning Organization's Austin Serna had told local county commissioners last month that the state would make a final decision on the program's future in March, but officials in Columbus have already decided to keep things as is — at least for now.
"I'm not exactly sure what their calculations were," said Serna during an interview with The Crescent-News. "Hopefully, a lot of the counties across Ohio had voiced their concerns, because I think a lot of counties and communities rely on those funds."
Some local officials had expressed concern about the potential changes to the program, so at least one — Defiance County Commissioner Mick Pocratsky — is pleased with the decision.
"In terms of the extension of the CDBG grant, we here are grateful because this grant provides potential funding opportunities that otherwise may not be available," he said.
The change means commissioners in Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties will be taking suggestions from local governments on CDBG projects that would be funded in 2022. In the past, noted Serna, the deadline for submitting projects was June.
Henry and Paulding counties — which are on a different cycle for the program — can submit projects in 2022 for allocation funding in 2023.
Thereafter, the program's future is uncertain.
"The state has decided to keep the allocation funding at least until 2023," said Serna.
