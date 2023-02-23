STRYKER — Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) governing board received some good news about the fate of a waterborne bacteria during its bi-monthly meeting Wednesday morning, and presided while an employee was honored.
CCNO had issued a press release Friday noting that one inmate tested positive for legionella bacteria “following an eight-day stay at a nearby hospital.” He is “doing well,” according to CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan.
The situation resulted in water restrictions with “limited showers, sinks for the inmates,” but “we’re doing fine,” he said, and things were heading in the right direction. Preliminary test results Wednesday morning didn’t detect any of the bacteria, according to Sullivan.
The bacteria could still grow, he noted, but believes it likely would be “very minor.” Ridding the system would require a water system flushing and higher water temperatures (of 140 degrees), according to Sullivan.
To compensate for the extra work and stress, he said staff was provided with pizza while each inmate was given a commissary package.
CCNO’s contingency plan for remediation, Sullivan explained, would have cost about $8,500 to inject bleach into the water system. This was based on the low estimate from four companies.
Due to the bacteria emergency, CCNO’s executive committee had approved a $14,500 expenditure for water filters to provide limited showers and sinks last week. This was formally approved by the board Wednesday.
Earlier Wednesday, Charlie Doan, a supervisor, was honored as CCNO’s “Employee of the Year.”
Sullivan explained that he has been with the jail for about 20 years and serves as CCNO’s firearms commander and teaches firearms classes.
“... we asked him, ‘would you be willing to ... be our (firearms) commander?’” Sullivan recalled. “Without hesitation, he said, I’ll take that responsibility, which is a big responsibility. Charlie has done six firearms classes so far. ... So that’s a lot. That’s helped us out a lot at CCNO.”
“In addition to Charlie’s normal job of being a supervisor, he’s always volunteering, going over and above anytime we need some assistance anywhere,” said CCNO’s director of security, Craig Eiden. “... He’s been a role model for staff and we appreciate it. Thank you.”
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• approved a motion authorizing the allocation of unused funds totaling $1,498,000. The money will be placed in a STAR fund to earn greater interest, according to CCNO’s fiscal manager, Tonya Justus. She noted “healthy” balances in all of CCNO’s accounts with some $3.5 million in capital and $2.7 million in reserve, for example..
• passed a motion approving an increase in the spending threshold requiring the baoard’s permission from $10,000 to $25,000.
• was informed that Wednesday’s CCNO inmate count was 537 with 333 from member counties.
• approved a motion allowing a rider on CCNO’s contract with the U.S. Marshals Service to house federal inmates who have committed violations while on supervisory terms after their release. Sullivan said this might result in 5-6 more inmates.
• passed a motion giving Sullivan authority to increase the charge up to $11 for alcohol monitoring to jurisdictions (Henry and Williams counties) that are not using CCNO’s GPS. This is meant to address the $30,000-$40,000 CCNO is spending to subsidize this service for such jurisdictions.
• approved a motion allowing Sullivan to seek proposals for contracts concerning inmate phones, inmate medical and inmate food service. This will be done in advance of new contracts within the next year.
• passed a motion extending a contract with Guardian to provide handheld alert devices. The cost is $28,533.25.
• approved a motion allowing the purchase of a sewage grinder. The cost is $21,252.95.
• approved fiscal reports for December and January.
• passed a motion authorizing the disposal of certain electronic monitoring equipment.
