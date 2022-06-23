STRYKER — A new arrangement for certain programming will be implemented at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) near here.
CCNO’s governing board approved a motion switching from contracted clinical services to in-house ones during its regular meeting Wednesday, and also discussed what to do about a healthy inmate trust fund.
According to CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan, the jail plans to hire two licensed professional clinical counselors or licensed social workers. Most recently, the jail had three counselors available through its contracted programming provider, according to Sullivan.
A case manager nay be a possibility in the future, he indicated, but for now the plan is to let the counselors offer some suggestions about what they want, Sullivan noted.
He said the two “will get us going, then we can build on it and see where we are at ... . I want them to design the program.”
The pay range for each position will be approximately $75,000, but may be lower with benefits, Sullivan explained.
On another topic, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken — a board member — questioned why the inmate trust fund is so large at $1.1 million. He said the fund may be “overcapitalized,” and wants the board to consider ways to trim it down.
Funds are produced by charges to inmates for such things as snacks and pop. Gerken suggested that the board take a look at pricing for these items.
However, CCNO’s director of operations, Toby Bostater indicated that these are compared with other businesses, so he believes they are competitively priced.
“We’ve always shopped the price,” he said.
CCNO’s financial overview committee may discuss the issue.
In another matter, Sullivan informed the board that Jason Gibson of Defiance County, a supervisor, was named CCNO’s “Team Member of the Month” for April while Charlie Doan, also a supervisor, took the honor for May.
Gibson spotted an inmate in the midst of an opiate overdose, prompting an emergency call that helped the patient survive.
Doan is CCNO’s firearms commander, this allowing the regional jail to provide training to staff. Sullivan noted that Doan has “taken on this responsibility with no complaint, and has done a great job for CCNO.”
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• recognized Bostater for his upcoming retirement in August after almost 28 years. Bostater thanked Sullivan and the CCNO staff, and also complimented the board for supporting the administration through the years.
• learned from Sullivan that the CCNO inmate total was 572 with 335 of those from the regional jail’s members (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams counties). He explained that the number of federal inmates — part of a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service — was bolstered by the closure of a facility in Allen County.
• approved a motion allowing purchase of a new van to replace a 2004 vehicle that was totaled in a deer-related crash.
• approved a motion allowing an additional $18,000 this year for food service due to inflationary pressures.
• accepted a $150,000 grant from the ADAMhs Board.
• met in executive session to discuss imminent litigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.