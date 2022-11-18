STRYKER — The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio near here is reducing its members' cost to house inmates at a time when expenses are rising virtually everywhere else.
The per diem rate — the daily amount that CCNO members (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Wood counties) are charged for each bed they are allocated at the regional jail — has dropped since 2017 and will do so again in 2023, albeit very slightly.
In 2017 and 2018, the per diem was $72.67 before rising by a single cent in 2019 to $72.68. The rate dropped again to $71.75 in 2020 before rising slightly in 2021 to $71.85.
But this year the rate decreased by nearly $2 per bed to $69.97, and it will drop two more pennies in 2023 to $69.95.
"You just don't see it in government that costs are going down ...," said CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan, who noted that this has taken place over a five-year period, but cautioned that this won't be possible forever. "It's pretty impressive, and I think we need to be able to say to the taxpayer, 'we're taking care of business.'"
He added that "we're taking care of business in the jail too," a reference to CCNO's 100% state certification — the highest standard for detention facilities.
Healthy balances have helped keep per diem rates in check. According to CCNO, the balances through early November were: general fund reserve, $2,719,154; capital, $3,601,802; supervision, $1,662,935; and inmate trust, $1,230,597.
A few recent changes, some of them leading to these fund balances, and efforts to find new users for beds have all helped make this possible, according to Sullivan.
One change is how inmates are charged with certain things they buy, such as phone service, internet, snacks and miscellaneous items such as aspirin.
Sullivan said the charges for these items are competitive, and not overpriced. Funds generated by sales to inmates go to the inmate trust fund as mentioned above.
A key change is that CCNO did away with "pay for stay," which Sullivan said was a "great concept" — charging inmates for their time at CCNO — but it didn't work out well. The program generated only about $80,000 per year, according to Sullivan, as opposed to the $33,000 per month the new system is bringing in.
Until at least recently, CCNO also had reduced labor costs because — like businesses and others elsewhere — hiring had at times been challenging. That is not such a big problem today as staff has been brought up almost to full levels, Sullivan indicated.
"Things are going great," he said.
One reason is that basic starting pay for staff was raised earlier this year by the CCNO governing board from $18.62 per hour to $21.39. Those already onboard for a year or more also were given more money.
While CCNO has dealt with those measures, it's also rounded up new regular clients for beds not used by member counties.
Some 613 beds will be set aside for use in 2023 — including member allocations — representing an increase from 597 this year.
Hancock County Municipal Court is CCNO's newest client, and is utilizing 15 beds. Sullivan said the possibility exists of making Hancock County a member of the CCNO partnership.
"We're looking to make it a long-term relationship," he explained. "I'm working with the city (Findlay). I would like to see them members."
