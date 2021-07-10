STRYKER — The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) here has a new multi-year agreement to house federal inmates at a higher daily charge.
CCNO’s governing board held a special meeting Friday morning when it unanimously approved a new three-year agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service.
This will allow CCNO to increase its daily rate (per diem) for housing each federal inmate at the regional jail from $90 to $110, according to Executive Director Dennis Sullivan. He indicated that the deal should become effective next week.
In all, CCNO has allotted 220 of its beds for federal inmates. Located just east of Stryker in Williams County, CCNO has a capacity of about 640 beds. So, the extra amount charged will result — in theory — in an additional $1.6 million per year for CCNO.
“I never dreamed I would get that,” said Sullivan about the rate increase. “That changes things to help the taxpayers.”
He noted that if the federal inmate population needs to be reduced, CCNO can do it without financial difficulty. In fact, due to staffing considerations, CCNO’s federal inmate count is 192 at present, although the figure was about 220 until recently, according to Sullivan.
“If we need to reduce our population and make it better for the staff, we can do it and it’s not going to cost us any money,” he said. “It really puts us in a nice spot to help out the staff and taxpayers.”
The old four-year agreement expired on May 1, so Sullivan has been in negotiation with federal officials for the new deal in recent weeks. He rejected their first two offers before accepting the third one, he indicated.
Sullivan believes that some federal officials’ high opinion of CCNO operations played a role in negotiating the new deal.
For example, the U.S. Marshals Service for the Northern District of Indiana commented that “we have nothing but positive things to say about your facility, as it’s continuously the best facility that we work with.”
Federal inmates held at CCNO are drawn generally from the Toledo, Fort Wayne and Columbus areas, according to Sullivan, though most are from Lucas County.
He credited the federal inmate program — initiated by CCNO in 2017 after the City of Toledo left the regional jail partnership — for keeping the jail going when revenue became an issue.
