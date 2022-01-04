CCNO donation to WCHS

The Williams County Humane Society (WCHS) received a late Christmas gift from the staff at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) on Dec. 28. Jail employees conduct fundraising events throughout the year to raise money for charity. Here a donation of $4,200 is presented to Alicia Strup (center), WCHS officer and chief dog warden, by CCNO supervisor Charlie Doan and CCNO administrative secretary Dunne Gambler.

 Photo courtesy of CCNO

