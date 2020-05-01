STRYKER — One week after limiting its intake of inmates due to coronavirus infections, the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio’s governing board has followed Director Dennis Sullivan’s recommendation to resume normal operations.
The board had approved closure of CCNO on April 24 to all but violent inmates when 19 inmates were quarantined into two units and four staff members tested positive. On Friday morning, Sullivan updated the board on efforts to contain the virus, and felt enough measures had been taken to reopen the facility as before.
The inmate count was 496 Friday morning compared to about 520 one week ago, according to Sullivan. But, more importantly, two units which had isolated 19 CCNO inmates who tested positive for coronavirus will come out of quarantine in coming days — one on Saturday and one on May 9.
He said another unit went into quarantine Thursday night, while the number of infected inmates has risen only slightly, from 19 to 20.
“We believe, though, that we have the space to isolate and quarantine the inmates that need to be separated — that are sick,” said Sullivan. “The symptoms have been light, as we’ve talked about before. As a matter of fact, (of) the inmates that are in isolation, several of them will be coming back to general population Monday. They could actually come back a little bit early, but since we have the space we’re going to take extra precautions.”
Sullivan informed the board during Friday’s meeting held via Zoom video conference that six CCNO staff members have tested positive for coronavirus, and were off work for the required time. But four of them are expected to return by Sunday night.
None of the staff members or infected inmates have been hospitalized, according to Sullivan.
“I believe this isn’t over, but I believe that we’re handling it well,” he told the board. “The medical staff’s doing a good job. I think we do have the space to quarantine and isolate.”
One issue that continues to impact CCNO is the state’s decision to prohibit new inmates at its prison facilities. This means that those sentenced to prison in area courts have to stay at CCNO until the state facilities are reopened to new inmates.
Sullivan said the state reviews that matter weekly.
