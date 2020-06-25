STRYKER — The impact of the coronavirus virus on government revenues has caused some reshuffling at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) near here.
The regional jail’s governing board held its regular meeting Wednesday morning via Zoom technology, and approved a reduction in Lucas County’s bed allocation to 186. The change came at Lucas County’s request.
Calling the 186-bed allocation the “floor,” Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said the county hasn’t been using its full bed allocation and needs to reduce expenses. He noted that Lucas County may actually wind up using 190 or so beds.
CCNO member counties pay a per day rate for the beds each is allocated.
“Our revenue is in trouble, so we’re looking to reduce costs,” Gerken told the board. “We just can’t afford to pay for beds we’re not going to use.”
The reduced bed allocation will mean $628,530 less in annual revenue for CCNO from Lucas County, according to Executive Director Dennis Sullivan.
This will force CCNO to close a 24-bed minimum security unit, he explained, while five employee positions will be cut, but this can be accomplished through attrition.
The board approved a one-year memorandum of understanding with Lucas County for the change.
Meanwhile, Sullivan explained that the state’s post-release control agreement with CCNO will end soon, thus resulting in a loss of $200,000 in 2020. CCNO was paid $2.2 million by the state over two years to house inmates held on parole violations following their release from state prisons.
The board approved a motion Wednesday ending the program.
To help compensate for these changes, the board okayed the allocation of 26 more beds to the U.S. Marshals Service, bringing its total at CCNO to 220. The federal agency uses its allocation to house inmates charged with federal crimes.
Beds reserved for CCNO’s members — Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams counties — will be 401 with these changes.
Later, Sullivan indicated that eight more beds may be provided to the U.S. Marshals Service in the future.
The above changes, he believes, can be accomplished without raising the five CCNO members’ per day rate.
Also Wednesday, the CCNO board approved new policies concerning coronavirus remediation efforts. These mostly reflect “our practice for the last three or fourth months,” Sullivan said.
He told the board this would be a “working document,” so changes can be made.
The policy’s creation is a response to the American Civil Liberties Union and others who are “filing lawsuits on jails for not doing the right things,” Sullivan explained. “We feel we’ve done a pretty good job of what we do, and we thought we ought to put it in policy so we’re ready in case that would happen.”
In another matter, he said he met with CCNO supervisors to discuss new policies concerning use of force and inmate cell entry.
The new policies will require additional training for every staff member, he said.
“If an inmate claims they can’t breath, or we’re hurting them, staff are going to be trained to readjust, reposition, ask the inmate if it’s helping, acknowledge us verbally to make sure that we’re documenting on our cameras as well,” Sullivan informed the board.
Some of the changes include replacing a “fast” cell entry approach when confronting issues with inmates to a “slow and methodical” entry to reduce the risk of “incidental injury.”
The “use of force” will be used only if “it’s the only option,” Sullivan said.
In other business, the board:
• learned that MacKenzie Corpus of Henry County has been named the employee of the month for April. She observed that an inmate was acting strangely, allowing the administration of narcan, a drug used to counteract the effects of heroin or fentanyl. All CCNO security staff were named employee of the month for May due to how they handled the coronavirus situation, according to Sullivan.
• approved CCNO’s fiscal reports for April and May.
• learned from Sullivan that the Douglas Whiting case against CCNO and many other jurisdictions has been dismissed, but he has filed an appeal.
• was informed by Sullivan that CCNO has been awarded a $43,300 grant through the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services to cover coronavirus-related expenses.
• approved asset disposal as well as the placement of CCNO’s former gas oven on govdeals.com for resale.
