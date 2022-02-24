STRYKER — A Defiance County man has been named top employee in 2021 at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).
CCNO Director Dennis Sullivan informed the jail’s governing board during its regular meeting Wednesday that Brandon Rhodes has been chosen for his work with video visits.
The board also was informed of a plan to reconfigure a CCNO unit to provide inmate incentives (see below) and approved a new agreement to house inmates from Hancock County in addition (see related story right).
According to Sullivan, CCNO handled 8,400 video visits in 2021, nearly the double the 4,300 visits handled in 2019 before the coronavirus situation hit. These reference video arraignments with a variety of courts that hear cases involving CCNO inmates.
“Nobody in our organization really wanted to do that job, and Brandon stepped up,” said Sullivan, adding that this was “huge because that made our life a lot easier. We had somebody willing to do it.”
Sullivan recalled that the CCNO board had agreed in the past to expand the jail’s video room which now has seven booths.
Managing this, he explained, is a “tough job, it’s stressful.” The director noted that Rhodes might arrange for up to 60 video visits each day over an eight-hour period.
“He’s handled a huge responsibility,” said Sullivan. “Brandon has been a team player, and he really shows it with his current role. This is well deserved.”
While Sullivan informed the board of the annual award winner, he also made mention of CCNO’s employee of the months for December and January.
John Zimmann of Williams County was honored for December while Christian French of Henry County received the award for January.
According to Sullivan, Zimmann sought help for a CCNO inmate that needed medical attention while being transported while French — a CCNO employee for five months — determined that a fight had occurred between inmates.
“He was able to use observation skills that sometimes take a long time to develop to be able to address this serious incident to ensure the safety of the inmates,” Sullivan wrote in a recap about the award.
In another matter, Sullivan informed the board of plans to transform 64-bed “C Unit” dormitory at CCNO into an area for the jail’s “best” inmates.
This is in lieu of a $3 million-plus plan to turn the unit into an area with individual cells. CCNO officials had hoped to tap into a state grant sources for this funding, but it was denied.
The only major expense for this plan, Sullivan explained, is the construction of a fence. This figures to cost $100,000, he said.
“We will make that an honor dorm ... where all your workers will be,” explained Sullivan. “And if you don’t have 64 workers in the facility then you find your best 64 inmates and place your best 64 in inmates in that unit.”
The unit might include vending machines, he informed the board and is considering the possibility of better bed mattresses as well. The idea is to establish a place where other inmates want to be, according to Sullivan.
Improvements to the unit will be charged to CCNO’s inmate trust fund — derived from services for which inmates pay — which presently contains $1.1 million, according to jail officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.