STRYKER — A Williams County resident has been named the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio’s top employee for 2019.
Andy Gallardo was honored with a plaque for Employee of the Year during the CCNO governing board’s regular bi-monthly meeting near here Wednesday morning.
The presentation preceded the board’s action on a number of agenda items, including several that will allow a significant operational change, as well as kitchen upgrades (see related story).
Gallardo, who was named CCNO’s Employee of the Month in October, saved an inmate who tried to hang himself from a second tier in the regional jail’s maximums security unit in September.
According to CCNO officials, Gallardo was trying to “talk the inmate down,” and pulled him “from the edge to safety” when the inmate became distracted by other responding security staff. CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan explained the incident to the board, in which Gallardo and the inmate were on opposite sides of a railing on the unit’s second tier.
“That event was truly a dangerous one, and Andy risked his own safety in order to save that inmate,” Sullivan stated in a press release. “Corrections staff often find themselves in similarly dangerous situations. It takes certain characteristics to do this kind of work, and CCNO is lucky to have officers like Andy to make sure our inmates are safe during their incarceration. All of our staff do whatever it takes to protect the inmates and one another every time they walk through the door.”
During the board meeting, Sullivan said Gallardo started with CCNO in 2017, “and has been a great corrections officer from that time.”
The director also recognized two other CCNO officers with Employee of the Month honors.
Brandon Rhodes of Defiance County was honored for December after finding a “significant” amount of methamphetamine in a holding cell.
“It’s the largest amount of meth I’ve ever seen at CCNO,” Sullivan told the board, noting that the meth was hidden before the inmate came through one of CCNO’s new body scanners.
Meanwhile, Dale Smallwood of Williams County was given the honor for January after de-escalating a mental health crisis with an inmate.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• was informed by Sullivan that CCNO hired eight persons Monday, bringing the jail up to full staff. Starting salary is $17.64. He also lamented the unexpected death of Katie Crist, who had been a CCNO employee since 2006.
• learned from Sullivan that CCNO officials plan to discuss the jail’s water tower with Archbold village officials. Archbold supplies CCNO with water. He also reported that the jail is again scanning inmate mail while a complaint filed by an inmate has been dismissed by the federal Northern District of Ohio court in Toledo.
• approved out-of-state travel for six CCNO employees — four to West Virginia and two to Indiana. The cost is $1,500.
• approved the appointment of Williams County Commissioner Brian Davis and Defiance County Commissioner Gary Plotts to the CCNO board’s executive committee.
• passed a motion waiving a penalty against Lucas County for making its regular payment to CCNO late.
• approved membership in the American Correctional Association. The cost is $15,000 for three years.
• approved fiscal reports for December and January, line item transfers and asset disposals. Board member Pete Gerken recommended that the board consider employing a consultant to examine the possibility of more profitable investments with CCNO funds.
